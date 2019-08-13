Army considers raising retirement age to retain skilled personnel

The Indian Army is considering raising the age bracket of personnel to retain skilled manpower, The Hindu has reported citing Army sources.

According to the publication’s source from the Army, it does not want to lose skilled manpower. The Army has conducted a new study on “age enhancement for retirement” of personnel. The study has been completed and the draft report has to be approved by the Defence Ministry, he said.

Under the study, it has identified specialists in various disciplines and looking if it can raise their retirement age to between 55 and 58, said the source. He further said these areas include medical assistants, radiologists, electronics and mechanical engineers posted at Corps Headquarters and base workshop.

Currently, personnel of Other Ranks (ORs) start retiring after 15 to 17 years of service or by the time they are 35 to 37. For officers, the retirement age is 54, unless they get promoted to higher ranks.

"The move has been taken into consideration in the wake of huge technological advancement over the decades. Also, not all personnel go through the same stress or serve in extreme situations, so why can’t they serve till 55-58?" asked the source.