Army considers abolishing cantonments to save funds: Report

The Indian Army is open to the idea of abolishing cantonments across the country, The Times of India reported.

The Army has communicated to the Defence Ministry that military areas within cantonments can be converted into "exclusive military stations" where the Army has "absolute control", officials told the paper.

Civilian areas can be handed over to local municipal authorities for maintenance, the Army has suggested.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has ordered a feasibility study which will be completed by early September, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

India has 62 cantonments across 19 states, and the land is owned by the Defence Ministry.

Top Army officials believe this measure will lower the burden on the country's defence budget for annual maintenance of the cantonments, the report said.

The move could also strengthen security at the military stations and simplify land management.

"The proposal to abolish cantonments is not new. Under a study team chaired by the defence secretary on the 'Relevance of Cantonments' in 2015, the Mhow, Lucknow, Almora, Ahmednagar, Ferozepur and Yol cantonments were identified for excision of civilian areas. It is already underway at Yol," a senior official told The Times of India.