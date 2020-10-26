Army Commanders' 4-day conference begins today: LAC situation, security challenges to be discussed

Top commanders of the Indian Army will review the standoff with China and carry out a comprehensive assessment of India's combat readiness in eastern Ladakh, as well as other sensitive areas, along the Line of Actual Control during a four-day conference which begins on October 26.

Here are 10 key points to know about the Army Commanders' Conference:

1. The Army commanders will reportedly deliberate on a slew of long-pending reform measures like cutting down on ceremonial practices and non-military activities to ensure a rational distribution of resources.

2. The Army Commanders will carry out a comprehensive review of the security challenges facing the nation, including the situation in eastern Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

3. As per a PTI report, commanders will exclusively deliberate on matters relating to human resource management in the Army on October 26 while an in-depth discussion on various agenda points highlighted by the top Army Commanders will be held on October 27.

4. Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane will chair the Army Commanders' Conference (ACC), an apex level bi-annual event that formulates important policy decisions through a collegiate system of deliberation.

5. The ACC will be attended by all Army Commanders, Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army headquarters and other senior officers.

6. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will also address the commanders on October 27.

7. The Director-General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will address the conference on 29 October on the various infrastructure development projects being undertaken by the BRO and allied formation.

8. A discussion on issues flagged by the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, which is India's only tri-services command, is also likely to be held.

9. Besides reviewing the security challenges facing the nation, the Army commanders will attempt to finalise various reform measures recommended by separate internal committees in the utilisation of limited resources.

10. The conference will end with the presentation of sports trophy and flight safety trophy, followed by the closing address by the Chief of Army Staff.

The situation in eastern Ladakh remains tense as both Indian and Chinese armies deployed over 50,000 troops each along the LAC following the escalation of the standoff that began in early May.