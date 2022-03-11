Army chopper crashes in J&K, rescue efforts underway

Breaking News

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has crashed in the Baraum area of Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence officials said that the search parties of the security forces were reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew.

The cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, they said. The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official told PTI.

The crash took place near Gujran Nallah in Gurez Sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. Rescue teams have been despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are looking for survivors, the officials said.