    Army chopper crashes in J&K, rescue efforts underway

    Defence officials said that the search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound werea for the rescue of the chopper crew. More details awaited

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST
    An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has crashed in the Baraum area of Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Defence officials said  that the search parties of the security forces were reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew.

    The cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, they said. The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official told PTI.

    The crash took place near Gujran Nallah in Gurez Sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. Rescue teams have been despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are looking for survivors, the officials said.
    Tags: #Current Affairs #helicopter #India #Jammu & Kashmir
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 02:22 pm
