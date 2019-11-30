App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Army chief visits northern command, asks troops to be aggressive

"The Chief of Army Staff interacted with the troops and conveyed his appreciation to the soldiers for their steadfastness and high morale, which were reflective of their unwavering commitment and selfless dedication to the nation," a defence spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the Northern Command headquarters at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir and urged troops to be alert against any inimical design of the enemy and stay aggressive in their approach.

"The Chief of Army Staff interacted with the troops and conveyed his appreciation to the soldiers for their steadfastness and high morale, which were reflective of their unwavering commitment and selfless dedication to the nation," a defence spokesperson said.

He said the Army chief "urged the troops to be alert against any inimical design of the enemy and be aggressive in their approach".

Close

Gen Rawat also lauded "the synergy and cooperation" between the northern command, Air Force, para military forces, civil administration and the central police organizations operating in the region, the spokesperson said.

related news

He said the general exhorted all ranks to continue carrying out their task in a professional manner for creating a secure and peaceful environment for the 'Awaam' (people) of Jammu and Kashmir.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 30, 2019 06:51 pm

tags #Gen Bipin Rawat

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.