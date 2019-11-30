Army chief visits northern command, asks troops to be aggressive

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the Northern Command headquarters at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir and urged troops to be alert against any inimical design of the enemy and stay aggressive in their approach.

"The Chief of Army Staff interacted with the troops and conveyed his appreciation to the soldiers for their steadfastness and high morale, which were reflective of their unwavering commitment and selfless dedication to the nation," a defence spokesperson said.

He said the Army chief "urged the troops to be alert against any inimical design of the enemy and be aggressive in their approach".

Gen Rawat also lauded "the synergy and cooperation" between the northern command, Air Force, para military forces, civil administration and the central police organizations operating in the region, the spokesperson said.