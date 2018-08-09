Arms license: Punjab govt exempts ex-servicemen and senior citizens from dope test

Considering requests of ex-servicemen and senior citizens, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has exempted them from the mandatory dope test for issuance and renewal of their arms licences.

The government had made dope test mandatory six months ago, to procure new arms licences or their renewal. Since then, the government has been charging Rs 1,500 from each applicant for the drug screening test. The statement issued by the state government cited that “Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has taken the decision in response to a request from ex-servicemen and senior citizens groups.”

In their request, the ex-servicemen and senior citizens, had mentioned that many of them have been in possession of arms licences for decades and it was unnecessary for them to undergo a drug screening test, as per a report in The Indian Express.

This test was made mandatory by the central government two years ago for all the arms license seeks. However, the government of Punjab implemented it only six months ago.