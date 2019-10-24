Armori Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Armori Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Armori Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Armori constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Armori is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Gadchiroli district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Armori Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Armori is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Gadchiroli district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Voter turnout was 72.37% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.55% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Krushna Damaji Gajbe won this seat by a margin of 12733 votes, which was 7.36% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 172917 votes.Anandrao Gangaram Gedam won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 5555 votes. INC polled 145153 votes, 28.42% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .