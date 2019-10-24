Armori Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Armori Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Armori is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Gadchiroli district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Armori is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Gadchiroli district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Voter turnout was 72.37% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.55% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Krushna Damaji Gajbe won this seat by a margin of 12733 votes, which was 7.36% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 172917 votes.