App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2019 09:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Armies of India, China meet in eastern Ladakh to mark Diwali

The meeting was conducted at the Indian BPM Huts at Chushul–Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points of Eastern Ladakh, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A ceremonial border personnel meeting was held on the occasion of Diwali between the armies of India and China in Eastern Ladakh on Saturday. A cultural programme showcasing the vibrant Indian culture and traditional grandeur was held following the meeting, a defence spokesperson said.

The meeting was conducted at the Indian BPM Huts at Chushul–Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points of Eastern Ladakh, he said.

The Indian delegations were led by Brigadier H S Gill and Col Manoj Kumar, while Sr Col Yin Hong Chen and Lt Col Lee Ming Ju led the Chinese delegations, the spokesman said.

Close

The border personnel meeting was marked by lighting of traditional lamp by both the delegation leaders followed by ceremonial address wherein both the sides highlighted the strengthening relations at all levels and increasing bonhomie between the two nations.

related news

"The delegation parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border. Both sides also sought to build on the mutual feeling to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border," the spokesman said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 27, 2019 09:20 am

tags #Diwali #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.