Armed Forces Tribunal urged to expedite cases while upholding judicial process, says Rajnath Singh

Armed forces tribunal focuses on efficient resolution with integrity.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh addressed the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) during an event commemorating AFT Raising Day in New Delhi. Urging the tribunal to prioritize the resolution of pending cases, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of adhering to the judicial process while ensuring expeditious outcomes.

ind While a swift resolution is vital, the Raksha Mantri cautioned against compromising the judicial process in pursuit of speed, noting the potential risks of justice being undermined.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," stated Shri Rajnath Singh, asserting that public confidence in the judicial system diminishes with delays. He underscored the need for a balanced approach, highlighting the significance of maintaining a delicate equilibrium between time and procedure in the pursuit of justice.

Rajnath Singh further emphasized the importance of considering the needs, interests, resources, and limitations of all parties involved in resolving cases. Drawing a parallel with a democratic system, he stressed the necessity of catering to diverse societal segments while achieving the goal of providing affordable justice, particularly as India strives to become a developed nation by 2047.

Established under the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007, the AFT was inaugurated on August 08, 2009, to ensure swift and economical justice for Ex-Servicemen, their families, war-widows, and current Armed Forces personnel. As of June 30, 2023, the tribunal has successfully disposed of over 74,000 cases out of a total exceeding 97,500 cases, maintaining a disposal rate of approximately 76 percent.

During the event, Raksha Mantri unveiled the inaugural volume of the 'AFT Law Journal,' containing responses provided by the AFT. The ceremony saw the presence of distinguished attendees including Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, and AFT Chairman Justice Shri Rajendra Menon.