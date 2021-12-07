MARKET NEWS

English
Armed forces' perseverance, courage are outstanding: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
December 07, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
On occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the exemplary contributions of armed forces and said their perseverance and courage are outstanding.

Since 1949, December 7 is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight on our borders.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day, I would like to acknowledge once again the exemplary contributions of our armed forces. Their perseverance and courage are outstanding," Modi tweeted.

"I would also urge you all to contribute towards our forces' welfare," the prime minister said.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: Dec 7, 2021 01:15 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.