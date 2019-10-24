Arjuni-Morgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Arjuni-Morgaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Arjuni-Morgaon is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Gondiya district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Armori is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Gadchiroli district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Voter turnout was 72.37% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.55% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Krushna Damaji Gajbe won this seat by a margin of 12733 votes, which was 7.36% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 172917 votes.