Arguing with a police officer in Goa could now get you charged with 'obstruction'

Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar has proposed a new regulation wherein citizens who are obstructing traffic, due to an argument with traffic police, will be slapped with charges of 'obstructing a government servant from performing his/ her duty.'

As per a report in The Times of India, Parrikar said that people are increasingly arguing with the police and he has authorised them to be 'strict' if someone starts arguing. He added that the government was cracking down on traffic violations in a bid to improve road safety and not to use the fines to fill up the state treasury.

Data suggests that due to similar measures like this, deaths due to motor vehicle accidents have dropped by 22.38 percent in the first half of 2018.

Revised recruitment rules for police constables now provide 10 percent reservations for home guards. Throwing light on the revised rules, Parrikar said that he has allowed the reservations for home guards for home guards who have completed 10 years of services and cleared the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam.

He added that height and other criteria have been relaxed and if they meet that, they can be recruited as police constables. These constables will be selected on merit and will then have to undergo a three-month training regime.