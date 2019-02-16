Present
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 09:25 PM IST

Argentina President to arrive in India on Feb 17 for 3-day visit

Macri will arrive in Agra on February 17. He will travel to Mumbai on February 19.

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri will arrive in India on February 17 for a three-fay visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance cooperation in key sectors such as economy, nuclear technology and space.

A high-level delegation comprising the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Emilio Monzo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Faurie, Government Secretary of Modernisation Andrés Ibarra, Government Secretary of Agriculture Luis Etchevehere, and senior officials will be accompanying Macri during the visit, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Argentina's first lady Juliana Awada will also be accompanying Macri.

Macri will arrive in Agra on February 17. A day later, he will hold delegation-level talks with Modi and have other official engagements. He will travel to Mumbai on February 19.

The state visit of Macri is taking place in the 70th year of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Macri's visit to India follows Modi travelling to Argentina in late 2018 for the G20 summit, during which the leaders had a "very productive" bilateral meeting.

During his visit, President Macri will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

The trade between the two sides stands at around $3 billion.

"This visit will provide opportunity to the two sides to review progress in bilateral ties and to explore new avenues of cooperation," the MEA had said.
