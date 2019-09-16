Are the new low-fat meals for AI crew healthy or cost-effective?

All domestic and international cabin and cockpit crew members of Air India rostered from Mumbai and Delhi will be served special low-fat diet meals on board, starting 12 am on September 16.

In an order dated September 11, officials from the national carrier stated that the decision was taken considering the health of its crew members, who end up taking three times meals on board flights.

The order, signed by a senior manager of inflight services department, stated: “Taking into account the health factor of the crew, an initiative has been taken by director operations to revise the in-flight food menu for the crew. In view of the above, a special low-fat diet meal for the crew has been worked out on a day-wise basis, to provide light and healthy meals with a home [Indian] touch.”

Some of the low-fat dishes from the menu include sautéed spinach, beetroot ki tikki, tinda masala (apple gourd), corn in tomato cup, oats idli, palak matar bhurji (spinach and peas), lauki ki subzi (bottle gourd), and malka masoor dal.

The airline’s order stated that in the initial phase, the changed menu would be introduced from September 16, only on the ex-Delhi and ex-Mumbai domestic and international flights.

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said, “We are introducing healthy special meals for all the crew. The new menu is also cost-effective.”

In 2018-19, Air India incurred losses of around ₹7,600 crore. By the end of 2018-19, it had a debt burden of around ₹58,300 crore.