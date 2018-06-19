Are Mumbai Metro drilling noises too loud? HC to hear PIL today

The Bombay high court will hear a PIL today regarding the strict implementation of noise pollution rules in the city, especially in areas where metro works are underway.

The bench will take up issues including compliance by municipal corporations about noise rules, permission for pandals during festivals, noise-mapping report and alleged noise pollution at Mumbai Metro construction sites.

Earlier, the state government had told the court that it has recorded the decibel levels of three spots where construction work for the Metro III line is underway and has forwarded the readings to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for further action.

The state has also said it would file an affidavit on the issue before the next hearing.

In April 2017, the HC had directed the government to record decibel levels at three spots — Churchgate and Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Mahim in western Mumbai — where the metro work is underway.

In June, assistant government pleader Nisha Mehra told the court that police had inspected Metro sites, recorded decibel levels and finalised a report.

The court had also asked the government's stance on whether it would initiate action against the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) in case of violations of the rules.

The bench will also take up the noise-mapping report on today's hearing. In 2016, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had suggested to the high court a statewide noise-mapping. The high court had then given a go-ahead, following which National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) was assigned the task.

NEERI report comprises noise-mapping data for 27 major cities in the state.

The PIL was filed by activist Sumaira Abdulali. She had individually collected the noise data at the Churchgate metro construction site.