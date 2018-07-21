App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Are kids in tribal belt getting nutritious food, HC asks Maha govt

Different benches of the high court have passed several orders on the issue over the last two years, directing the government to ensure that people in the tribal areas get adequate nutritious food, proper health care, sanitation and education facilities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court has sought to know from the Maharashtra government if it distributes nutritious food to children and lactating mothers living in the tribal belt of the state. A division bench of Justices N H Patil and G S Kulkarni posed the question earlier this week while hearing a bunch of PILs highlighting the rise in malnutrition deaths and illnesses among those living in the Melghat region of Vidarbha and other tribal areas of Maharashtra.

Different benches of the high court have passed several orders on the issue over the last two years, directing the government to ensure that people in the tribal areas get adequate nutritious food, proper health care, sanitation and education facilities.

On July 17, the government submitted before the HC a chart indicating the number of health camps held in Melghat, Amravati district, to address the issue of malnutrition. The chart also shows that the government would regularly hold such camps to provide medical aid to children, newborns, women and others.

The court took the chart on record but sought to know what steps were being taken to provide food to children and lactating mothers.

"The government pleader shall take instructions as to whether the departments concerned of the state machinery distribute nutritious food to children and lactating mothers," the court said.

The bench posted the petitions for further hearing on August 1.
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.