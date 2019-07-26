Aqua Line has average daily ridership of 14,827 after six months: NMRC

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro, which completed six months of operations on Thursday, ferried on an average 14,827 passengers daily and has registered an 88 per cent increase in ridership, officials said.

Operated by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), the Aqua Line between the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi was flagged off on January 25 this year by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"In its six months journey, the NMRC has achieved major milestones in all spheres, whether it is operations, signaling and telecom, electrical, rolling stock, civil and property business. The Aqua Line has operated without any snag and provided a reliable and comfortable mode of transport for people," NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said.

"In the past six months, NMRC has registered a growth of approximately 88 per cent in ridership. On the first day of operations, the ridership of the Aqua Line was around 13,000. NMRC recorded the highest ridership of 24,443 on July 22," Upadhyay said.

The NMRC said that the frequency between trains was reduced from 10 minutes to 7 minute 30 seconds during peak hours and 15 minutes to 10 minutes during non-peak hours on weekdays. The number of trips on weekdays increased to 221 from 163.

"The NMRC has maintained a high level of punctuality of 99.77 percent and the reliability level has been at 99.91 percent. The average ridership in last six months has been 14,827," Upadhyay said.