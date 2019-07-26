App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Aqua Line has average daily ridership of 14,827 after six months: NMRC

The NMRC said that the frequency between trains was reduced from 10 minutes to 7 minute 30 seconds during peak hours and 15 minutes to 10 minutes during non-peak hours on weekdays.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro, which completed six months of operations on Thursday, ferried on an average 14,827 passengers daily and has registered an 88 per cent increase in ridership, officials said.

Operated by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), the Aqua Line between the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi was flagged off on January 25 this year by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"In its six months journey, the NMRC has achieved major milestones in all spheres, whether it is operations, signaling and telecom, electrical, rolling stock, civil and property business. The Aqua Line has operated without any snag and provided a reliable and comfortable mode of transport for people," NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said.

Close

"In the past six months, NMRC has registered a growth of approximately 88 per cent in ridership. On the first day of operations, the ridership of the Aqua Line was around 13,000. NMRC recorded the highest ridership of 24,443 on July 22," Upadhyay said.

related news

The NMRC said that the frequency between trains was reduced from 10 minutes to 7 minute 30 seconds during peak hours and 15 minutes to 10 minutes during non-peak hours on weekdays. The number of trips on weekdays increased to 221 from 163.

"The NMRC has maintained a high level of punctuality of 99.77 percent and the reliability level has been at 99.91 percent. The average ridership in last six months has been 14,827," Upadhyay said.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 10:50 am

tags #aqua line #India #NMRC

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.