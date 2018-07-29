'Apprehensions' abt Aadhaar must be addressed: Mehbooba

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said today that "apprehensions" about Aadhaar and "data breach" must be addressed “unless we want an Orwellian state”. "In today's world, data has emerged as one of the most vital resources and is hailed as the new oil of the digital economy. Therefore, apprehensions about #Aadhaar particularly data breach must be addressed unless we want an Orwellian state (sic),” Mehbooba Mufti posted on Twitter.

The PDP chief was reacting to reports that the outgoing Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chairman R S Sharma had spoken about making his Aadhaar number public challenging doubters to "do any harm to me".