Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appoints Anil Kumar Jha as special secretary in Revenue Department

ACC also approved appointment of Anjali Bhawara, lAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs as Special Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, a personnel ministry order notified.

Moneycontrol News
January 23, 2021 / 08:28 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on January 23 appointed IAS officer Anil Kumar Jha as the Special Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

ACC also approved appointment of Anjali Bhawara, lAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs as Special Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, a personnel ministry order notified.

Besides her, Bidyut Bihari Swain has been appointed as the Secretary of the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

He held the post of the Special Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, earlier.

Some of the other appointments cleared by the Centre include the names of Praveen Kr Srivastava, Special Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs as Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat; Arvind Singh, Chairman, Airports Authority of India Ministry of Civil Aviationas Secretary, Ministry of Tourism; Praveen Garg, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as Special Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change among others.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anil Kumar Jha #Appointments Committee of the Cabinet
first published: Jan 23, 2021 07:55 pm

