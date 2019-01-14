App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Appointment of Nageswar Rao as interim CBI Director challenged in SC

The petition filed by NGO Common Cause has sought a direction to quash the January 10 order by the Centre appointing Rao as the interim/acting Director of the CBI.

The appointment of M Nageswar Rao as the interim CBI Director was challenged in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The petition filed by NGO Common Cause has sought a direction to quash the January 10 order by the Centre appointing Rao as the interim/acting Director of the CBI.

The PIL filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a regular Director of CBI forthwith by following the procedure laid down in Section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, as amended by the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 03:59 pm

