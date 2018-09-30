App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2018 06:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple employee Vivek Tiwari killed in police shooting in Uttar Pradesh, two constables arrested

The two constables were on night motorbike patrol and the patrolman who shot Vivek Tiwari told reporters: "I didn't shoot at him. The bullet was shot by mistake."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Police have arrested two constables in Uttar Pradesh over the fatal shooting of an Apple employee in an incident during a routine patrol on Saturday.

Vivek Tiwari, a sales manager for Apple, was shot dead early on Saturday by a police constable in the Gomti Nagar neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh, about 13 km (8 miles) from state capital Lucknow.

The two constables were on night motorbike patrol and the patrolman who shot Tiwari told reporters: "I didn't shoot at him. The bullet was shot by mistake."

The state's top police officer, O.P. Singh, told reporters that the policeman who shot Tiwari claimed to have fired in self-defence.

State police spokesman Vivek Tripathi said the two constables have been arrested for suspected murder.

Apart from van and motorcycle mobile patrols, it is common in India for police to perform random checks at temporary road blocks.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state would investigate the incident and would hand over the case to the federal police if required.

"We are shocked and heartbroken by the news of our colleague Vivek Tiwari. We extend our deepest sympathies to Vivek's family and friends during this difficult time," an Apple spokesman said.

The family of Tiwari, who leaves behind two daughters, has demanded a special inquiry into the incident, employment for his widow and cash compensation.

The state has promised cash compensation of 250,000 rupees ($3,448.28) for his family and a job at the municipal corporation for his widow, the state police spokesman said.

 
First Published on Sep 30, 2018 06:35 pm

tags #India

