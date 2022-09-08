 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Appeal to political parties to work together for bringing Netaji's remains to India: Anita Bose-Pfaff

Sep 08, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Modi will unveil the 28-foot statue of Bose at India Gate in the national capital on Thursday.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the unveiling of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue in New Delhi, the legendary freedom fighter’s daughter Anita Bose-Pfaff urged political parties in the country to work towards bringing the ashes at Tokyo’s Renkoji Temple to India.

”It was my father’s ambition to experience a free India. Tragically his untimely death denied him this wish. I feel his remains should at least touch the soil of India and bring closure to the matter,” Bose-Pfaff, an economist, said in a statement issued from Germany.

”Therefore, I appeal to the people of India and to all Indian political parties to unite in an apolitical and bipartisan manner to bring my father’s mortal remains to India,” she said.

Bose-Pfaff had earlier said she won’t be able to attend the programme, but would like to meet the prime minister to discuss the conditions and procedures for bringing to India the ashes at Renkoji Temple, which she claimed is of her father.

”I am gratified to note that a statue of my father, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, will be unveiled on September 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will occupy pride of place in New Delhi,” she said.

