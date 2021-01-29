Appeal all MPs to make Budget Session productive: PM Narendra Modi

During a brief address ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all Members of Parliament (MPs) to help make the session productive.

“We need to capitalise on the opportunities that this new decade will bring and have discussion in this session regarding India’s future,” PM Modi said on January 29.

The prime minister said that the Budget Session, set to begin with President Ram Nath Kovind’s joint address, would be the first session of this decade.

“This decade is essential for India’s future,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to present not one, but four-five mini-Budgets in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am sure this Budget will also be seen as a continuation of measures announced in 2020,” PM Modi added. FM Sitharaman is scheduled to deliver the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1.

As many as 18 Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), have said they will boycott the president’s Address over the contentious farm reform laws that farmers across multiple states are protesting against.

In the joint statement issued on January 28, the parties announced they have decided to stay away from the President’s Address in both the Houses of the Parliament and reaffirmed their collective demand for the three farm reform laws to be repealed – as demanded by agitating farmers.

The statement said that the new agricultural laws were brought without consultations with states and farmer unions and lacked “national consensus”.