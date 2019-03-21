App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Appeal against Aseemanand's acquittal if you are really a chowkidar: Owaisi to Modi

Referring to the attacks in Pulwama, Uri and the Air Force base in Pathankot, Owaisi sought to know what kind of "chowkidar" was Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government should appeal against Swami Aseemanand's acquittal in the Samjhauta blast case if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was really the "chowkidar" of the country, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Attacking Modi's "main bhi chowkidar" (I too a watchman) campaign, Owaisi at an election rally said, "What kind of a chowkidar are you? 25 Indians are also among the dead in that (Samjhauta blast). Bomb blast is a terrorist offence. How are you a chowkidar?"

A special court in Haryana's Panchkula acquitted Aseemanand and three others in the Samjhauta Express blast case which had left 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, dead in 2007.

"If Modi was really a 'chowkidar' he should immediately announce that the government would appeal against the court verdict," Owaisi said.

related news

The blast in the India-Pakistan train took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when it was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last station on the Indian side.

"What kind of a chowkidar are you? Why are you afraid of Aseemanand? Why this love? came to know that Aseemanand was associated with RSS at one point of time," the Hyderabad lawmaker said.

Referring to the attacks in Pulwama, Uri and the Air Force base in Pathankot, Owaisi sought to know what kind of "chowkidar" was Modi.

"This country does not need a chowkidar. This country needs an honest prime minister," Owaisi, who is seeking reelection from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, said.

"The country needs a person who understands the Constitution, whose spirit is secularism, justice, fraternity and liberty," he added.

Owaisi reiterated that China blocking a UN resolution to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist was a failure of the NDA government's "jhoola (swing) diplomacy".

He was referring to Chinese president Xi Jinping and Modi sitting in a swing during their visit to Ahmedabad.

He slammed BJP chief Amit Shah and some Union ministers for allegedly giving different figures on the number of dead in the Balakot air strikes.

Accusing RSS of seeking to weaken the country's composite culture, he said the Hyderabad parliament seat "fights to shatter that".

Owaisi said he knew Modi spent 25-30 years of his life in the RSS. "The books written by RSS veterans indicate that they were against the composite culture of the country," he claimed.

"In his first speech, Narendra Modi stood up and said in Parliament that we got authority after 1,200 years of slavery.

"An MP was sitting next to me, may be from the Congress, he asked me Owaisi saab, what is this 1,200 years. I said he (Modi) was referring to the time when Muslims were rulers of Delhi. The prime minister said that (period) was also a phase of slavery," he said.

Owaisi asked if the period when Taj Mahal and the Red Fort were built was also a phase of slavery.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Militants Take Minor Hostage as Encounter Breaks Out in Kashmir’s Ba ...

260 Jet Airways Pilots Apply for Jobs at SpiceJet as IndiGo Captains S ...

‘BJP Robbed India’: Congress on the Attack After Report Shows 3.2 ...

Why this Woman Footballer’s Picture has Led to Outrage in Australia

Williamson Named Player of the Year at NZC Awards

Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi? What the Mystics Say About Outcome of L ...

T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Cha ...

Sattelites in Space to Finally Get Smartphone-Like Technology

China 'Not Narrow Minded' to Oppose Indian Investments in Sri Lanka: O ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

China has responsibility to not shield Pakistan, says US

Congress may field ex-CM Hooda as Lok Sabha candidate from Haryana, sa ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Federal Reserve foresees no interest rate hikes in 2019

Gold near 3-week peak on dovish Fed; palladium at record high

Indian markets closed today for public holiday

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

4 acquitted in Samjhauta blast case: Pakistan summons Indian envoy; BJ ...

Festival of colours: 21 outrageously colourful birds, insects and anim ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang discuss their ...

At 10.8%, growth in infra credit is back to FY15 levels; economy is ri ...

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles in Christchurc ...

Deaths due to 'mystery fever' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly give Opposit ...

World Poetry Day 2019: Read Arundhathi Subramaniam's Song For Cataboli ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu interview: We knew Bengaluru FC had to win ISL t ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...

Holi 2019 Bash: Katrina Kaif, Aayush Sharma, Badshah and others make a ...

Happy Holi 2019: When Josh ‘Thanos’ Brolin was in India to celebra ...

Happy Holi 2019: Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and others c ...

Happy Holi 2019: Mumbai Indians get nostalgic about their childhood ce ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film promises a lot but crumbles a ...

Salman Khan questions Priyanka Chopra's need for Bumble, the dating ap ...

Deepika Padukone wants to star in Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.