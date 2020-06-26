App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apparel retailers' FY21 revenue may fall 30% on store closures, low demand due to COVID-19: Crisil Report

The country has been put under a lockdown since March 26 to arrest the COVID-19 infections' spread, which is yet to be fully lifted. The lockdown has chilled all economic activities and severely affected demand situation in the country.

PTI

Store closures, social distancing and lack of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic may cause a 30 percent dent to revenues of the Rs 1.7-lakh crore organised apparel retailers in the current financial year, a report said on Friday.

Bottomlines (profits) of such companies will also be impacted as the operating profitability is likely to go down by 2 percent, the report by ratings agency Crisil said adding that companies will be forced to pile up debt as a result of this.

The country has been put under a lockdown since March 26 to arrest the COVID-19 infections' spread, which is yet to be fully lifted. The lockdown has chilled all economic activities and severely affected demand situation in the country.

Close

"Revenue of the Rs 1.7-lakh crore organised apparel retail sector is set to plummet 30-35 percent this fiscal because of temporary store closures, restricted mobility and low-income visibility for consumers," it said.

related news

Shortfall in profits will force the companies to pile up on debt and will affect their credit metrics, it warned.

The analysis is based on a sample of 60 rated apparel retailers that represent a third of the sector's revenue, and considers a staggered easing of the lockdown, and majority of stores reopening in June, it said.

However, demand is expected to recover to pre-lockdown levels only during the October-December festive season, it added.

Sale of the departmental store format, which is one-third of revenues of sample set, will be hit harder, with a 40 percent decline in revenue, as half of these departmental stores are mainly located in malls and tier-1 cities, it said.

For value fashion retailers, which represent two-thirds of revenues of sample set, the revenue impact will be lower at 30 percent, as these have higher presence in Tier-2 and -3 cities.

"To increase footfalls, retailers may have to offer discounts while also incurring higher costs to ensure adherence to social distancing. On the other hand, we also expect retailers to convert a portion of fixed lease rentals to variable, in addition to pruning employee cost, and other discretionary spends," its director Gautam Shahi said.

He said this will lead to a 2 percent moderation in the operating profit levels from the 7-8 percent witnessed in 2019-20.

Converting lease rentals from fixed to variable is critical for the industry as the margin impact will be severe otherwise, it said adding that lease rentals and employee costs constitute 20 percent of the overall revenues of the apparel retailers and large proportion of these costs is fixed in nature.

"Weakened business levels and lower profitability will lead to a moderation in debt metrics; for instance, the interest coverage ratio that stood at over 5 times in past two fiscals is expected to weaken to just over three times this fiscal," Ankit Hakhu, another director, said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #apparel retail #Business #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | International flight suspension extended until July 15

COVID-19 impact | International flight suspension extended until July 15

Bombay HC stays Maharashtra order for academic institutions on no fee hike

Bombay HC stays Maharashtra order for academic institutions on no fee hike

In Pics | Despite coronavirus pandemic, 2020 is not the worst year in the history of mankind

In Pics | Despite coronavirus pandemic, 2020 is not the worst year in the history of mankind

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.