 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

App fraud accused Amir Khan sent to police custody by Kolkata court

PTI
Sep 24, 2022 / 07:45 PM IST

Khan was arrested by the detective department of the Kolkata Police from Ghaziabad in UP in connection with a 2021 case of alleged fraud filed at a police station here and was brought to Kolkata

Mobile app fraud accused Amir Khan, from whose house ED seized Rs 17.32 crore in cash, was sent to 14 days in police custody on Saturday by a court in Kolkata.

Khan was arrested by the detective department of the Kolkata Police from Ghaziabad in UP in connection with a 2021 case of alleged fraud filed at a police station here and was brought to Kolkata, a senior police officer said.

The chief metropolitan magistrate court granted 14 days' police remand of Khan on a prayer by the public prosecutor representing the detective department. The ED seized Rs 17.32 crore in cash from the residence of Khan, promoter of a mobile gaming app company, in Garden Reach area on September 11 as part of a money laundering investigation.

PTI
TAGS: #Amir Khan #App fraud #Kolkata court #police custody
first published: Sep 24, 2022 07:45 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.