    App fraud accused Amir Khan sent to police custody by Kolkata court

    Khan was arrested by the detective department of the Kolkata Police from Ghaziabad in UP in connection with a 2021 case of alleged fraud filed at a police station here and was brought to Kolkata

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 07:45 PM IST

    Mobile app fraud accused Amir Khan, from whose house ED seized Rs 17.32 crore in cash, was sent to 14 days in police custody on Saturday by a court in Kolkata.

    Khan was arrested by the detective department of the Kolkata Police from Ghaziabad in UP in connection with a 2021 case of alleged fraud filed at a police station here and was brought to Kolkata, a senior police officer said.

    The chief metropolitan magistrate court granted 14 days' police remand of Khan on a prayer by the public prosecutor representing the detective department. The ED seized Rs 17.32 crore in cash from the residence of Khan, promoter of a mobile gaming app company, in Garden Reach area on September 11 as part of a money laundering investigation.
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 07:45 pm
