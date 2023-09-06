Apollo Telehealth launches TeleEmergency and TeleICU services at 9 NTPC plants

The service can connect Emergency Physicians from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, Kolkata, or Delhi within just 5 minutes

Apollo Telehealth, an initiative of Apollo Hospitals Group, inaugurated its TeleEmergency and TeleICU services at nine plants operated across India by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on September 5.

The inauguration ceremony was jointly presided over by Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, and Shri Dilip Kumar Patel, Director of Human Resources at NTPC, along with other esteemed officials from both organizations.

The services will be available at NTPC plants Ramagundam, Kaniha, Korba, Vindhyachal, Dadri, Barh, Solapur, North Karanpura, and Mauda. These locations will now have access to Apollo’sTeleEmergency and TeleICU services, bringing advanced medical care closer to the NTPC workforce, according to the company.

Apollo's TeleEmergency service ensures that in case of an emergency, the highly trained paramedics can connect NTPC employees with experienced Emergency Physicians from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, Kolkata, or Delhi within just 5 minutes.

This rapid response mechanism has been designed to manage a wide range of emergencies, including strokes, flash burns, industrial accidents, heart attacks, and knife wounds, among others, the company said in a press statement. This critical intervention aims to bridge the gap between the onset of a medical crisis and the arrival of specialized medical care.

“We believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right. With the launch of TeleEmergency and TeleICU services at these NTPC plants, we are bringing Apollo's expertise and care directly to the people who need it the most,” said Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group at the inauguration.

Furthermore, Apollo Telehealth will leverage its extensive telemedicine network to enable virtual access to doctors from over 20 specialties. This service will be extended not only to NTPC employees but also to their families. This innovative approach to healthcare will not only save lives but also significantly reduce the time and expense associated with traveling long distances for medical consultations.

“At NTPC, our employees are our most valuable asset,” said Dilip Kumar Patel, Director of Human Resources, NTPC. “These services will not only ensure timely medical attention but also offer a new dimension of healthcare accessibility,” he added.