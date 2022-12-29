 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AP stampede tragedy: Toll rises to 8, PM Modi, CM Jagan announce ex-gratia

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST

The deceased were identified as D Ravindra Babu, Kakumanu Raja, Y Vijaya, Marlapati Chinakotaiah, U Purushottam, Geddam Madhu, K Yanadi and Rajeshwari.

One more person who was injured in a stampede during a programme organised by the Telugu Desam Party in Kandukur town in Nellore district succumbed while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night, taking the toll to eight, police said on Thursday.

The victims, including two women, died and eight others were injured on Wednesday after they fell in a drainage canal when the Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a roadshow there.

People gathered in large numbers at the venue and there was some jostling among the public during the meeting, leading to a stampede at the canal, they had said based on initial information.

Some of the injured are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Naidu, who immediately cancelled the meeting, announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He also visited the hospital where the injured were being treated.

He also asked the TDP leaders to ensure better medical care to the injured.