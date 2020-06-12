AP Inter Results, Manabadi Results 2020: 1st year pass percentage at 59%, 2nd year at 63%

Andhra Pradesh's Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has declared its AP Inter Results 2020 Manabadi for 1st and 2nd year students on June 12 . A total of 10.17 lakh students from across the state appeared had appeared for the AP Inter examinations. The pass percentage for 1st year exam is 59 percent and for second year is 63 percent. Krishna district has got the highest pass percentage at 72 percent.

The state's Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced the results and students can check their results on the board's official website https://bie.ap.gov.in/.

This year again girls have again scored higher than boys with 67 pass percentage while boys are at 60 percent.

In 2019, a total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the 1st year and 5,10,298 appeared for the 2nd year exam. The pass percentage was 60 percent for 1st year and 72 percent for 2nd year.

Last year, the girls performed better than boys in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam results 2019. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls was 75 percent and for boys, it was 69 percent. Only 9,340 students got 10/10 grades in II year.

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam for 1st and 2nd year students were held from March 4 to March 21 and were not interrupted by the lockdown results but the results got delayed.