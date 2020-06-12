App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AP Inter Results, Manabadi Results 2020: 1st year pass percentage at 59%, 2nd year at 63%

AP Inter Results 2020 Manabadi for 1st and 2nd year students was declared at 4 pm on bie.ap.gov.in

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Andhra Pradesh's Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has declared its AP Inter Results 2020 Manabadi for 1st and 2nd year students on June 12 . A total of 10.17 lakh students from across the state appeared had appeared for the AP Inter examinations. The pass percentage for 1st year exam is 59 percent and for second year is 63 percent. Krishna district has got the highest pass percentage at 72 percent.

The state's Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced the results and students can check their results on the board's official website  https://bie.ap.gov.in/.

Follow our live coverage of AP Inter Result 2020 Live Updates here.

Close

This year again girls have again scored higher than boys with 67 pass percentage while boys are at 60 percent.

related news

In 2019, a total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the 1st year and 5,10,298 appeared for the 2nd year exam. The pass percentage was 60 percent for 1st year and 72 percent for 2nd year.

Also Read: AP Inter results 2020: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results out; girls outshine boys

Last year, the girls performed better than boys in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam results 2019. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls was 75 percent and for boys, it was 69 percent. Only 9,340 students got 10/10 grades in II year.

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam for 1st and 2nd year students were held from March 4 to March 21 and were not interrupted by the lockdown results but the results got delayed.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #AP inter results 2020 #Current Affairs #education #India #Manabadi Results 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Govt mulling to include sudden loss of taste, smell as criteria for COVID-19 test

Govt mulling to include sudden loss of taste, smell as criteria for COVID-19 test

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

most popular

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.