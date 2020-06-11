AP Inter results 2020: State govt to announce class 11, 12 marks tomorrow at 4 pm

The results were delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the country.
Andhra Pradesh's Board of Intermediate Education will declare results for the first and second year on June 12 at 4 pm.
Candidates can check their results at https://bie.ap.gov.in/. According to a statement released by the Andhra Pradesh government, the state's Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will be declaring the results on June 12.The results were delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the country. However, the class 11 and 12 exams were not affected by the lockdown since they were conducted from March 4 to March 21.
Here's how you can check your result:
Step 1: Go to official website at https://bie.ap.gov.in/
Step 2: Clink on the link for AP Inter result (first and second year).
Step 3: Enter required details to log in and click on submit option.
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 10:59 pm