you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 10:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AP Inter results 2020: State govt to announce class 11, 12 marks tomorrow at 4 pm

The results were delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the country.

Representative image

Andhra Pradesh's Board of Intermediate Education will declare results for the first and second year on June 12 at 4 pm.

Candidates can check their results at https://bie.ap.gov.in/. According to a statement released by the Andhra Pradesh government, the state's Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will be declaring the results on June 12.

The results were delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the country. However, the class 11 and 12 exams were not affected by the lockdown since they were conducted from March 4 to March 21.

Here's how you can check your result:
Step 1: Go to official website at https://bie.ap.gov.in/
Step 2: Clink on the link for AP Inter result (first and second year).
Step 3: Enter required details to log in and click on submit option.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 10:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform double-lung transplant on COVID-19 survivor

Oil prices slump 7% as coronavirus-related demand concerns resurface

Barring a few glitches, TCS AGM — a virtual first in India — more or less smooth

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

