AP CM slams BJP-led NDA govt for cash crunch

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today hit out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for ATMs in parts of the country running dry, saying such a cash crunch has never been experienced by the people in the country's history. In a lighter vein, he said the cash crunch might ease after the May 12 assembly elections in Karnataka.

"... Elections are happening there, so money has gone there. Money will come back after the (Karnataka) elections," Naidu remarked.

In an interaction with Sadhikara Mitra, leaders of women self-help groups here, he said "Have you ever seen such a crunch? Money is not available in ATMs anywhere. Who is responsible for this?" he asked.

"Clearly, it is the national leaders.." he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party took out rallies and held protests in front of ATMs in the state today.

Pradesh Congress Committee president N Raghuveera Reddy, who led the protest in Vijayawada, said the Narendra Modi government had alienated people from the banking system.

"It"s over 18 months since demonetisation but still there is no money available.Banks are devoid of cash while ATMs are empty," he said.