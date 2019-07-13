App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Any misadventure by Pakistan Army will be repelled with punitive response: Army chief

Addition of cyber and space domain has changed the battlefield scenario, the Army chief noted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Any misadventure by Pakistan Army will be repelled with punitive response and no act of terror will go unpunished, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on July 13.

Speaking at an event on '20 Years after Kargil Conflict', Rawat said Pakistan Army, time and again, resorts to misadventure, either through state-sponsored terrorism or intrusions in India.

"The Indian armed forces stand resolute and ready to defend our territorial integrity. Let there be no doubt that misadventures will be repelled with a punitive response," he said.

The rise of non-state actors and the readiness to use terror and other irregular methods of fighting have become a new norm, he said.

Addition of cyber and space domain has changed the battlefield scenario, the Army chief noted.

Rawat also asserted that no act of terror will go unpunished. "Surgical strikes post-Uri and Balakot (terror attacks) have amply demonstrated our political and military resolve against terror. Any act of terror will not go unpunished," Rawat added.
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #Balakot airstrike #India #Pakistan #Uri attack #world

