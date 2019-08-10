App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Any misadventure by anyone will be met with all force: Indian Navy

Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff Murlidhar Pawar said that coastal security measures have been stepped up and forces are keeping a tight vigil to thwart any misadventure by anyone.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Navy on August 10 said it is on high alert and prepared to defeat and deter any seaborne threat with full force.

The comments came in the backdrop of the government's decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories.

The comments came in the backdrop of the government's decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories.

"Navy is on high alert...we are prepared to defeat, deter everyone of them (state-sponsored terrorists). Any misadventure by anyone will be met with all the force, " Pawar told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Sources on August 10 said that Pakistan-based terror groups have been training their cadre for underwater strikes, including 'Samundari Jihad'.

On August 9, official sources said that all naval stations have also been put on high alert to effectively deal with any possible security challenges.

The Army and the Indian Air Force were also put on high alert following the government's far reaching decision on Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

The Navy has been put on a similar alert level which was maintained in the aftermath of Pulwama attack, sources said.

Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, nuclear submarine Chakra, 60 ships and nearly 80 aircraft were put on operational deployment by the Indian Navy in the North Arabian sea, following tension between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

After the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

First Published on Aug 10, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Indian Navy

