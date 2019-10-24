Anushakti Nagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Anushakti Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Anushakti Nagar is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 46.78% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 46.13% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate won this seat by a margin of 1007 votes, which was 0.74% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 135294 votes.