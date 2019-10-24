Anushakti Nagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Anushakti Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Anushakti Nagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Anushakti Nagar constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Anushakti Nagar is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Anushakti Nagar Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update
Voter turnout was 46.78% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 46.13% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate won this seat by a margin of 1007 votes, which was 0.74% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 135294 votes.Nawab Malik won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 6825 votes. NCP polled 110215 votes, 35.32% of the total votes polled.
