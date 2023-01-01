 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anurag Thakur inspects Prasar Bharati station in Jaisalmer

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Thakur has been spearheading a space audit and disposal of scrap across various offices of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur inspected the Jaisalmer station of Prasar Bharati and instructed several measures for cleanliness on the first day of the New Year.

On the first day of the New Year, Thakur visited the Akashvani centre in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and gave several suggestions for its cleanliness and disposal of scrap there.

Talking to reporters, he said the central government has worked in the interests of the poor, farmers and soldiers.

He referred to the recent changes in the "One Rank One Pension" scheme for the ex-servicemen and highlighted benefits of various government schemes such as Kisan Samman Nidhi and free grain distribution.

As part of this audit, Thakur had first visited the Doordarshan Kendra in Ahmedabad on September 29.