Actress Kirron Kher suffering from blood cancer, husband Anupam Kher calls her 'fighter'

Kirron Kher is currently undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, said Anupam Kher

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST
Kirron Kher is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Chandigarh and renowned actress @KirronKherBJP/Twitter

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Chandigarh and renowned actress Kirron Kher is suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is currently undergoing treatment. Her husband and actor Anupam Kher shared the news on social media on April 1.

“Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation, Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.” Kher informed in a post.

The 66-year-old actor said that the BJP leader was currently undergoing treatment and called her a “fighter”. “We are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on,” he said.


His wife Kirron Kher is “all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her”, Kher further said.

He asked people to keep sending their love to her in prayers.

“She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love,” added Kher.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Health #India #Kirron Kher
first published: Apr 1, 2021 01:58 pm

