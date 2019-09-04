Antyodaya Express makes unscheduled halt at Aluva for months - here is why

For several months, the Howrah-Ernakulam Antyodaya Express would make an unscheduled halt at Aluva, the station close to its final destination in Kerala. At this point, migrant workers headed for plywood factories in this town would pull the alarm chain to try and stop the train, posing a headache for the railway staff and fellow passengers.

On September 2, the railway police were waiting.

According to reports in the local press, as the train halted at Aluva, policemen surrounded and herded off the alighting passengers, most of whom had a ticket till Ernakulam, the next and last scheduled stop. The police questioned about 300 of them, before zooming in on a culprit. The man now faces a Rs 1,000 fine, six months in jail, or both. The train was held up for more than two hours as the interrogation proceeded, delaying other trains as well.

Pulling the alarm chain, a punishable offence, appears to convey a message from the poor migrant workers to Indian Railways, which removed Aluva as a scheduled halt for Antyodaya Express a few months ago. Travelling all the way till Ernakulam and then returning to Aluva by other means of transport would cost them money and an additional hour of travel.

According to one railway official who did not want to be named, most bookings on the train were for Aluva, till the stop was taken away. A railway spokesperson was unavailable for comment. A spokesperson for neighbouring Thiruvananthapuram sub-division of Southern Railways said the suspension of the station was for “operational reasons such as timing,” without elaborating.

Kerala has an estimated 2.5 million migrant workers, slightly less than 1 percent of its total population. One out of every four adult males between 20 and 64 in Kerala is likely to be an inter-state migrant, according to a 2013 study by the state’s labour department.

The superfast weekly train was launched in 2017 between West Bengal’s Howrah and Kerala’s Ernakulam. The train covers a distance of 2,307km in 36 hours and has only unreserved seats, making it an affordable option for blue-collar workers.

“Indian Railways provides stops to distant trains in even tiny stations like Piravom Road in Kerala. It is just beyond anyone’s imagination why the Howrah Express’ stop in Aluva was withdrawn. Seriously, is this how Kerala wants to treat its guest workers? And, Indian Railways’ Antyodaya Express does not consider these migrant workers its key clientele?” said Liby Johnson, executive director of Gram Vikas, which conducts research on migrants both in southern states and their home states.