Antilia bomb scare case: Special court directs arrested cop Pradeep Sharma's medical examination on NIA's plea

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday ordered the medical examination of former police officer Pradeep Sharma, arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case and killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran, after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raised doubt on his prolonged hospital stay and visits.

The special court, designated to hear NIA cases, directed the dean of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital in Pune to set up a medical board to examine Sharma and submit a comprehensive report on his health condition within ten days.

Businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5 that year. Sharma was arrested in the case in June 2021 and is presently in judicial custody.

On Thursday, the NIA filed an application seeking for Sharma to be examined as he has been admitted in the government hospital in Pune on the ground of ill-health for several months now.

The NIA has claimed Sharma was fit and was misusing the hospital facility under the guise of ailments.

The plea was opposed by Sharma's counsel, Abad Ponda. Sharma also filed an application seeking to be shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.