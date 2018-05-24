Anti-Sterlite protests LIVE: Tamil Nadu govt unable to give answers to Tuticorin massacre, says MK Stalin

Live now
May 24, 2018 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
DMK, allies call dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25
CSE, Amnesty condemn killing of protestors in Tuticorin
Protest at Tamil Nadu House against killings in Tuticorin
Madras High Court stays expansion of Sterlite copper smelter plant in Tuticorin
Man killed in fresh police firing
Central forces in standby: Report
Key developments
Kamal Haasan booked for violating Section 144
Rajinikanth terms violence against agitators ‘failure of state, police brutality’
Tuticorin factory currently non-operational: Sterlite Copper
Vedanta shares drop 6% after anti-Sterlite protests
DMK calls for all-party protest on Friday
High Court bans Sterlite plant expansion
Home Ministry seeks report from Tamil Nadu govt
Government assures action 'respecting' people's feelings
Section 144 imposed in Thoothukudi, adjoining areas till Friday
Kamal Haasan not to attend swearing-in, will visit Tuticorin
Rahul Gandhi attacks RSS over protests
Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoles deaths
What happened yesterday
11 people dead, several injured
"Want to ask the PM, is the Tamil Nadu CM fit to continue? This is another kind of fitness challenge that we throw it to the Prime Minister," Singhvi said.
"After clear proof of shooting and killings, not a single suspension has happened just transfers," Singhvi said.
"Has anybody found out which officer was responsible to readily accept this project when it shifted from Maharashtra," Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said.
"Why did the Govt reverse the Congress decision that no clearance will be given to industries in such zones where there is a clear chance of environment hazards," Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said.
The electricity supply to Sterlite Industries has been cut off: Gagandeep Singh Bedi, government monitoring officer told ANI.
"65 people have been arrested and remanded for indulging in violence during the Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi. Another 68 people have been arrested and will be produced in front of the magistrate for causing damage to public property and indulging in violence," Sandeep Nanduri, Collector said.
Supreme Court lawyer GS Mani, has filed a writ petition in the Court seeking registration of FIR and investigation by the CBI against Thoothukudi Collector, Superintendent of Police and other police officials, reported ANI.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed with the Supreme Court demanding a CBI probe into the violence that took place over protests in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, according to media reports.
JUST IN | Madras High Court refuses to modify order on preservation of dead bodies in the Tuticorin protest. The bodies will not be cremated until further notice.
Justifying the police shooting at the protest, Tamil Nadu CM said, "If someone is attacked, the natural course would be to defend & safeguard themselves. This is what has been done by the police in response".
"I am deeply pained at the loss of precious lives during the agitation at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken cognisance of the situation and sought a report on the incident and the prevailing situation from the state government," Rajnath Singh said.
"Amma's government is taking the legal route to ensure that Sterlite is shut down. Section 144 has been imposed so there are no untoward incidents. But despite this, for selfish reasons, opposition leader decided to go ahead with protests," Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said.
"While Jayalalithaa was CM, she canceled Sterlite's permission. NGT gave a ruling that they can run a smelter, if they follow rules. Jaya went to the SC, and this case is going on," Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said.
Just to stage a political drama, MK Stalin staged a demonstration in front of the office; Stalin did not say he wanted to me at BAC meeting: CM Palaniswami said.
"It was a pre-planned move by the DMK to protest right outside my office," Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said.
"Priority is to restore normalcy. Will update on official death toll and number of injured by the evening. Further says it won’t be appropriate to comment on who gave the shoot orders," new Tuticorin collector Sandeep Nanduri said.
A Tamil Nadu-based advocate moved a plea in Delhi High Court seeking its direction to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to visit the location and conduct separate inquiry into Thoothukudi violence, instead of asking for report from state police and Chief Secy of the state. Court likely to hear the petition tomorrow.
"Even after death of 12 innocent people, no action has been taken against the culprits. CM has become ineffective. He did not bother to visit the dist & meet the people. Therefore, we demand that CM must resign immediately, DGP Rajendran must resign too," MK Stalin, DMK President said.
DMK working President MK Stalin, who was holding a protest outside Tamil Nadu secretariat over Sterlite Protests in Thoothukudi, has been detained by the police. Several others detained too, reported ANI.