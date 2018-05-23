App
May 23, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anti-Sterlite protests LIVE: Rajinikanth terms violence against agitators ‘failure of state, police brutality’

DMK working president MK Stalin and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will skip HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in to visit Tuticorin.

highlights

  • May 23, 02:14 PM (IST)

    Kamal Haasan booked for violating Section 144

    Kamal Hassan has been booked for violating Section 144, Firstpost has reported. Haasan had visited the general hospital in Thoothukudi to meet the victims with at least 20 other people despite the imposition of Section 144.

  • May 23, 02:09 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 02:05 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 01:43 PM (IST)

    NHRC issues notice to police, seeks report within two weeks

    The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over police firing during anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, The Indian Express has reported. The commission has asked the police to submit a report within two weeks.

  • May 23, 01:33 PM (IST)

    Rajinikanth terms violence against agitators ‘failure of state, police brutality’

    Actor turned politician Rajinikanth has reacted to the anti-Sterlite protests. In a video posted on Twitter, Rajinikanth said, “I condemn the carelessness of the government, failure of the state machinery and the police brutality in the Sterlite protests. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. [Translated]”

  • May 23, 01:24 PM (IST)

    Tuticorin factory currently non-operational: Sterlite Copper

    Sterlite Copper today said its factory in Tuticorin district is currently non-functional and the company is awaiting approval from the authorities to resume operations at the site.

    At least nine people were killed in police firing in Tuticorin yesterday after protests for the closure of the plant over pollution concerns turned violent.

    Sterlite said the facility has been shut since March 27 when the company took up annual scheduled maintenance.

    The firm's application to renew its licence to operate the copper smelter facility was rejected by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

    Expressing sorrow at the loss of lives, Sterlite in a statement said it has appealed to the government to ensure safety of employees, facilities and the surrounding communities. (PTI)

  • May 23, 01:14 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 12:41 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 12:33 PM (IST)

    Vedanta shares drop 6% after anti-Sterlite protests

    Vedanta shares fell 6 percent today on reports stated that at least 11 people were killed in police firing after protests against the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant turned violent in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The stock lost 5.80 percent to Rs 253.85 on the BSE.

    The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court also stayed the expansion of the copper plant today.

  • May 23, 12:19 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 12:14 PM (IST)
  • May 23, 12:13 PM (IST)

    DMK calls for all-party protest on Friday

    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has called for an all-party protest on May 25 (Friday) over the Thoothukudi situation, news agency ANI has reported.

  • May 23, 11:45 AM (IST)
  • May 23, 11:37 AM (IST)

    BREAKING NEWS: High Court bans Sterlite plant expansion

    Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has halted expansion of the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi.

  • May 23, 11:35 AM (IST)
  • May 23, 11:31 AM (IST)

    Home Ministry seeks report from Tamil Nadu govt

    The Home Ministry has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government over the situation in Thoothukudi where 12 people were killed yesterday in police firing during anti-Sterlite protests.

  • May 23, 11:27 AM (IST)
  • May 23, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko has met the injured at the Tuticorin general hospital.

  • May 23, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Government assures action 'respecting' people's feelings

    As violent anti-Sterlite protests in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu led to the death of a man in police firing today, the state government assured that it will take action 'respecting' people's feelings on the plant and appealed to all for calm, according to a PTI report.

    "The mob resorted to violence, set on fire police vehicles and those parked at the collectorate and pelted stones at the collector's office. To bring the violence under control, under unavoidable circumstances, police had to take action. To maintain law and order additional police personnel have been sent to Tuticorin," the statement said. It, however, did not explicitly mention what the police action was - firing or baton charge, as police allegedly resorted to both.

  • May 23, 11:19 AM (IST)

    Section 144 imposed in Thoothukudi, adjoining areas till Friday

    District Collector N Venkatesh has extended Section 144 in parts of Thoothukudi, including Arumugamangalam, Vadanatham, Ottapidaram and Alappuzha till Friday, May 25, Firstpost has reported.

  • May 23, 11:11 AM (IST)
  • May 23, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Kamal Haasan not to attend swearing-in, will visit Tuticorin

    Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam will also be skipping the swearing-in ceremony today. He is instead visiting Thoothukudiin light of the anti-Sterlite protests there.

    DMK working president MK Stalin had also said on Tuesday that he would not be attending the ceremony in Bengaluru as he will be travelling to Thoothukudi.

  • May 23, 11:10 AM (IST)

    Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan has arrived in Thoothukudi and will be visiting the injured protesters at the government hospital.

  • May 23, 11:10 AM (IST)

    • May 23, 11:10 AM (IST)

    Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan has arrived in Thoothukudi and will be visiting the injured protesters at the government hospital.

  • May 23, 11:08 AM (IST)

    Paattali Makkall Katchi (PMK) leader Ramadoss has said CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami must step down, according to India Today.

  • May 23, 11:05 AM (IST)
  • May 23, 11:04 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi attacks RSS over protests

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi has tweeted in Tamil, “Tamilians are being murdered because they refused to bow down to RSS ideals. RSS and Modi supporters cannot crush down the Tamil people’s emotions. Tamil brothers and sisters, we are with you. [Translated]”

  • May 23, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Madras Union of Journalists condemn police firing

    The Madras Union of Journalists also condemned the police firing. In a statement, MUJ alleged that some journalists were attacked by police when they were covering the violence and expressed concern over the same, according to a PTI report.

  • May 23, 10:57 AM (IST)
  • May 23, 10:56 AM (IST)

    Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoles deaths

    Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday condoled the death persons killed in police firing at an anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin district, according to a PT report.

    "My condolences to each one of the bereaved families. At this critical hour, I appeal to all sections of society to be calm and help in maintaining the peace in the state," he said in a Raj Bhavan release.

