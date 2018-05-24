Anti-Sterlite protests LIVE: Amma's govt taking legal step to shut Sterlite, says Tamil Nadu CM

Live now
May 24, 2018 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
DMK, allies call dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25
CSE, Amnesty condemn killing of protestors in Tuticorin
Protest at Tamil Nadu House against killings in Tuticorin
Madras High Court stays expansion of Sterlite copper smelter plant in Tuticorin
Man killed in fresh police firing
Central forces in standby: Report
Key developments
Kamal Haasan booked for violating Section 144
Rajinikanth terms violence against agitators ‘failure of state, police brutality’
Tuticorin factory currently non-operational: Sterlite Copper
Vedanta shares drop 6% after anti-Sterlite protests
DMK calls for all-party protest on Friday
High Court bans Sterlite plant expansion
Home Ministry seeks report from Tamil Nadu govt
Government assures action 'respecting' people's feelings
Section 144 imposed in Thoothukudi, adjoining areas till Friday
Kamal Haasan not to attend swearing-in, will visit Tuticorin
Rahul Gandhi attacks RSS over protests
Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoles deaths
What happened yesterday
11 people dead, several injured
Justifying the police shooting at the protest, Tamil Nadu CM said, "If someone is attacked, the natural course would be to defend & safeguard themselves. This is what has been done by the police in response".
"I am deeply pained at the loss of precious lives during the agitation at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken cognisance of the situation and sought a report on the incident and the prevailing situation from the state government," Rajnath Singh said.
"Amma's government is taking the legal route to ensure that Sterlite is shut down. Section 144 has been imposed so there are no untoward incidents. But despite this, for selfish reasons, opposition leader decided to go ahead with protests," Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said.
"While Jayalalithaa was CM, she canceled Sterlite's permission. NGT gave a ruling that they can run a smelter, if they follow rules. Jaya went to the SC, and this case is going on," Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said.
Just to stage a political drama, MK Stalin staged a demonstration in front of the office; Stalin did not say he wanted to me at BAC meeting: CM Palaniswami said.
"It was a pre-planned move by the DMK to protest right outside my office," Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said.
"Priority is to restore normalcy. Will update on official death toll and number of injured by the evening. Further says it won’t be appropriate to comment on who gave the shoot orders," new Tuticorin collector Sandeep Nanduri said.
A Tamil Nadu-based advocate moved a plea in Delhi High Court seeking its direction to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to visit the location and conduct separate inquiry into Thoothukudi violence, instead of asking for report from state police and Chief Secy of the state. Court likely to hear the petition tomorrow.
"Even after death of 12 innocent people, no action has been taken against the culprits. CM has become ineffective. He did not bother to visit the dist & meet the people. Therefore, we demand that CM must resign immediately, DGP Rajendran must resign too," MK Stalin, DMK President said.
DMK working President MK Stalin, who was holding a protest outside Tamil Nadu secretariat over Sterlite Protests in Thoothukudi, has been detained by the police. Several others detained too, reported ANI.
JUST IN | Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has directed District collector of Thoothukudi to disconnect power supply to Sterlite Copper’s smelter. Board found the unit was 'carrying out activities to resume production' despite being told not to do so until its license to operate is renewed.
DMK will reportedly demand that Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi be shut down permanently.
DMK, allies call dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25
The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu today called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on May 25, condemning the police action against protestors in Tuticorin, in which 11 people lost their lives in the last two days. The DMK had yesterday called for an all-party protest at all the district headquarters on May 25 to condemn the police firing in Tuticorin district.
Internet services have been temporarily suspended in Thoothukudi from 9 pm yesterday (May 23) till further instruction by the administration. 11 people were killed in the firing by police during Sterlite protests on May 22, reports ANI.
We have been engaging with the local community. The company has ensured 70 percent jobs from Tamil Nadu. We certainly need to step up our activity and engage with locals from Tuticorin: P Ramnath, CEO, Sterlite Copper
Ramnath also questioned why the issue had cropped up two months after the plant was shut down. "There may have been certain incidents that happened in the initial years. The Supreme Court allowed the company to operate after the initial years. The company management has been staying near the plant for the last 20 years."
P Ramnath, CEO, Sterlite Copper told CNBC-TV18 that the company's Tuticorin plant has been operating in total compliance with environmental laws. "We are reaching out to protesters, villagers. We have invited protesters to the plant to see process but they haven't visited us yet. It is a myth that the company is letting out effluents in the ocean."
CSE, Amnesty condemn killing of protestors in Tuticorin
A green body today strongly condemned the killing of innocent anti-Sterlite plant agitators in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin town and said the present situation reflects "complete failure" of environmental governance in the country, reported PTI.
Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said people's interests should be looked into over the company's business interests as it recommended permanent closure of the plant along with a plan to decontaminate the site and the surrounding environment. At the same time, rights group Amnesty International India said the excessive use of force by the Tamil Nadu police is a "damning indictment" of the state government's determination to crush the protests.
Protest at Tamil Nadu House against killings in Tuticorin
Citizens' groups and students' organisations staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu Bhawan at Chanakyapuri here today, condemning the Tamil Nadu government for the killing of the anti-Sterlite plant agitators in Tuticorin in police firing. Over 60 protesters raised slogans and demanded parleys with the Principal Resident Commissioner of Tamil Nadu, Jasbir Singh Bajaj.
Madras High Court stays expansion of Sterlite copper smelter plant in Tuticorin
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court stayed the expansion of the Vedanta's copper smelter plant in Tuticorin district, amid a continuing agitation against the plant. A bench comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice Anitha Sumanth passed the order staying construction of Vedanta's (formerly Sterlite Industries Limited) second unit in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, on a petition filed by environmental activist Fathima Babu.
JUST IN | Madras High Court has ordered to preserve the bodies of the 11 people who were killed in police firing in Thoothukudi yesterday, until further orders, reported ANI.
Man killed in fresh police firing
A man was killed in fresh police firing on anti-Sterlite plant agitators today, while some others were injured in clashes with security personnel in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin town, a day after 10 people lost their lives in police action, officials said.
Enraged over yesterday's killings, protesters took to streets and showered stones and brickbats at police, prompting security personnel to open fire at Anna Nagar, they said, according to a PTI report.
The body of the man killed in firing, and those injured have been rushed to a government hospital.