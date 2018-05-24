Anti-Sterlite protests LIVE: Amma's govt taking legal step to shut Sterlite, says Tamil Nadu CM

CSE, Amnesty condemn killing of protestors in Tuticorin

A green body today strongly condemned the killing of innocent anti-Sterlite plant agitators in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin town and said the present situation reflects "complete failure" of environmental governance in the country, reported PTI.

Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said people's interests should be looked into over the company's business interests as it recommended permanent closure of the plant along with a plan to decontaminate the site and the surrounding environment. At the same time, rights group Amnesty International India said the excessive use of force by the Tamil Nadu police is a "damning indictment" of the state government's determination to crush the protests.

