Anti-Sterlite protests highlights: It's a myth that we are letting effluents into the ocean, says Sterlite CEO

Shut down Sterlite Copper plant immediately: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) today demanded the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin be shut down immediately as the Left party condemned the police firing on protesters in which 10 people were killed.

The party said the "brutality" of the state police is revealed in the fact that many of those killed and injured have bullet injuries in their heads and faces, according to a PTI report.

"The protests arose because of the inadequate response of the state administration to the genuine apprehensions of the people concerning air, water and ground contamination. The Politburo demands that plant should be shut down immediately. The state government should hold talks with all stake-holders," the party said in its statement.

The CPI(M) has demanded that all those responsible for this "merciless shooting" down of protesters be held accountable and immediate legal proceedings initiated against them.