Anti-Sterlite protests highlights: It's a myth that we are letting effluents into the ocean, says Sterlite CEO

May 23, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
P Ramnath, CEO, Sterlite Copper told CNBC-TV18 that the company's Tuticorin plant has been operating in total compliance with environmental laws. "We are reaching out to protesters, villagers. We have invited protesters to the plant to see process but they haven't visited us yet. It is a myth that the company is letting out effluents in the ocean."
We have been engaging with the local community. The company has ensured 70 percent jobs from Tamil Nadu. We certainly need to step up our activity and engage with locals from Tuticorin: P Ramnath, CEO, Sterlite Copper
Ramnath also questioned why the issue had cropped up two months after the plant was shut down. "There may have been certain incidents that happened in the initial years. The Supreme Court allowed the company to operate after the initial years. The company management has been staying near the plant for the last 20 years."
CSE, Amnesty condemn killing of protestors in Tuticorin
A green body today strongly condemned the killing of innocent anti-Sterlite plant agitators in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin town and said the present situation reflects "complete failure" of environmental governance in the country, reported PTI.
Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said people's interests should be looked into over the company's business interests as it recommended permanent closure of the plant along with a plan to decontaminate the site and the surrounding environment. At the same time, rights group Amnesty International India said the excessive use of force by the Tamil Nadu police is a "damning indictment" of the state government's determination to crush the protests.
Protest at Tamil Nadu House against killings in Tuticorin
Citizens' groups and students' organisations staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu Bhawan at Chanakyapuri here today, condemning the Tamil Nadu government for the killing of the anti-Sterlite plant agitators in Tuticorin in police firing. Over 60 protesters raised slogans and demanded parleys with the Principal Resident Commissioner of Tamil Nadu, Jasbir Singh Bajaj.
Madras High Court stays expansion of Sterlite copper smelter plant in Tuticorin
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court stayed the expansion of the Vedanta's copper smelter plant in Tuticorin district, amid a continuing agitation against the plant. A bench comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice Anitha Sumanth passed the order staying construction of Vedanta's (formerly Sterlite Industries Limited) second unit in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, on a petition filed by environmental activist Fathima Babu.
JUST IN | Madras High Court has ordered to preserve the bodies of the 11 people who were killed in police firing in Thoothukudi yesterday, until further orders, reported ANI.
Man killed in fresh police firing
A man was killed in fresh police firing on anti-Sterlite plant agitators today, while some others were injured in clashes with security personnel in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin town, a day after 10 people lost their lives in police action, officials said.
Enraged over yesterday's killings, protesters took to streets and showered stones and brickbats at police, prompting security personnel to open fire at Anna Nagar, they said, according to a PTI report.
The body of the man killed in firing, and those injured have been rushed to a government hospital.
TTV Dhinakaran terms police firing on protesters as a ‘barbaric act’
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMA) leader TTV Dhinakaran has terms police firing on protesters as a barbaric act.
Dhinakaran also demanded formation of an enquiry commission headed by a High Court judge to probe the incident, The Times of India has reported.
Shut down Sterlite Copper plant immediately: CPI(M)
The CPI(M) today demanded the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin be shut down immediately as the Left party condemned the police firing on protesters in which 10 people were killed.
The party said the "brutality" of the state police is revealed in the fact that many of those killed and injured have bullet injuries in their heads and faces, according to a PTI report.
"The protests arose because of the inadequate response of the state administration to the genuine apprehensions of the people concerning air, water and ground contamination. The Politburo demands that plant should be shut down immediately. The state government should hold talks with all stake-holders," the party said in its statement.
The CPI(M) has demanded that all those responsible for this "merciless shooting" down of protesters be held accountable and immediate legal proceedings initiated against them.
Central forces in standby: Report
Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary inquiring about the violence. The Central Forces have also been kept on standby to provide any assistance if required, The Indian Express has reported.
Hitting back at Congress president’s remarks, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has said "Rahul ji, we will gift you a sixth standard Civics textbook."
Gandhi had said that Tamils were being ‘murdered because they refuse to bow down to RSS philosophies’.
Kamal Haasan booked for violating Section 144
Kamal Hassan has been booked for violating Section 144, Firstpost has reported. Haasan had visited the general hospital in Thoothukudi to meet the victims with at least 20 other people despite the imposition of Section 144.
Rajinikanth terms violence against agitators ‘failure of state, police brutality’
Actor turned politician Rajinikanth has reacted to the anti-Sterlite protests. In a video posted on Twitter, Rajinikanth said, “I condemn the carelessness of the government, failure of the state machinery and the police brutality in the Sterlite protests. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. [Translated]”
Tuticorin factory currently non-operational: Sterlite Copper
Sterlite Copper today said its factory in Tuticorin district is currently non-functional and the company is awaiting approval from the authorities to resume operations at the site.
At least nine people were killed in police firing in Tuticorin yesterday after protests for the closure of the plant over pollution concerns turned violent.
Sterlite said the facility has been shut since March 27 when the company took up annual scheduled maintenance.
The firm's application to renew its licence to operate the copper smelter facility was rejected by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.
Expressing sorrow at the loss of lives, Sterlite in a statement said it has appealed to the government to ensure safety of employees, facilities and the surrounding communities. (PTI)
Vedanta shares drop 6% after anti-Sterlite protests
Vedanta shares fell 6 percent today on reports stated that at least 11 people were killed in police firing after protests against the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant turned violent in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The stock lost 5.80 percent to Rs 253.85 on the BSE.
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court also stayed the expansion of the copper plant today.
DMK calls for all-party protest on Friday
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has called for an all-party protest on May 25 (Friday) over the Thoothukudi situation, news agency ANI has reported.