App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 23, 2018 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anti-Sterlite protests: At least 12 people dead, Section 144 imposed in Tuticorin

The residents of Thoothukudi have been demanding closure of the Sterlite Copper claiming that the pollution caused by it is causing them severe health problems.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi (erstwhile Tuticorin) have left 12 dead and several others injured, according to news reports on Wednesday.

Section 144 of the IPC, which prohibits assembly of more than four persons in an area, was enforced in the area on the orders of the Madras High Court.

The protestors reportedly defied the order and continued with their march. This is when the violence escalated leading to several people getting severely injured.

The residents of Thoothukudi have been demanding the closure of the Sterlite Copper Smelter for the past 1oo days and had decided to take out a march before the Tuticorin District Collectorate on Tuesday.

related news

Several battalions launched black flag protests across Tuticorin only to be faced by strong resistance from the Tamil Nadu police. The police reportedly resorted to lathi charge, and the use of tear gas and water cannons to disburse a furious crowd. The protestors responded to the police resistance by pelting stones at them and setting vehicles on fire en route to the march. The staff at the District Collectorate was evacuated as the protests intensified.

The residents of Thoothukudi have been demanding closure of the Sterlite Copper claiming that the pollution caused by it is causing them severe health problems.

Sterlite Copper represents the copper unit of Vedanta Limited. The plant currently operates a 4,00,000 Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) Copper Smelter and a 160 MegaWatt coal based power plant in Thoothukudi.

Leader of Opoosition and DMK working President MK Stalin condemned “police atrocities” on the protestors. He also announced that he won't attend the swearing in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister designate HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday and will go to Tuticorin instead.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan of the Makkal Needhi Maiam will also be visiting Thoothukudi on Wednesday, skipping Kumaraswamy's swearing-in, in Bengaluru.

Kamal Haasan, who has recently formalized his entry into politics, expressed his solidarity with the protesters through his political party's handle.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also condemned the aggressive resistance used by the Tamil Nadu police to contain the protests.
(With inputs from PTI)

tags #anti Sterlite #DMK #MK Stalin #Tamil Nadu #Tuticorin

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.