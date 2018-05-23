Anti-Sterlite protests: At least 12 people dead, Section 144 imposed in Tuticorin

The anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi (erstwhile Tuticorin) have left 12 dead and several others injured, according to news reports on Wednesday.

Section 144 of the IPC, which prohibits assembly of more than four persons in an area, was enforced in the area on the orders of the Madras High Court.



#TamilNadu: Vehicles and property damaged during the protest held in Tuticorin demanding ban on Sterlite Industries, in wake of the pollution created by them. Total 9 people have lost there lives during the protest so far. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/5IToa0dxpA

The protestors reportedly defied the order and continued with their march. This is when the violence escalated leading to several people getting severely injured.

The residents of Thoothukudi have been demanding the closure of the Sterlite Copper Smelter for the past 1oo days and had decided to take out a march before the Tuticorin District Collectorate on Tuesday.

Several battalions launched black flag protests across Tuticorin only to be faced by strong resistance from the Tamil Nadu police. The police reportedly resorted to lathi charge, and the use of tear gas and water cannons to disburse a furious crowd. The protestors responded to the police resistance by pelting stones at them and setting vehicles on fire en route to the march. The staff at the District Collectorate was evacuated as the protests intensified.

Sterlite Copper represents the copper unit of Vedanta Limited. The plant currently operates a 4,00,000 Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) Copper Smelter and a 160 MegaWatt coal based power plant in Thoothukudi.

Leader of Opoosition and DMK working President MK Stalin condemned “police atrocities” on the protestors. He also announced that he won't attend the swearing in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister designate HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday and will go to Tuticorin instead.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan of the Makkal Needhi Maiam will also be visiting Thoothukudi on Wednesday, skipping Kumaraswamy's swearing-in, in Bengaluru.

Kamal Haasan, who has recently formalized his entry into politics, expressed his solidarity with the protesters through his political party's handle.



The gunning down by the police of 9 people in the #SterliteProtest in Tamil Nadu, is a brutal example of state sponsored terrorism. These citizens were murdered for protesting against injustice. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of these martyrs and the injured.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also condemned the aggressive resistance used by the Tamil Nadu police to contain the protests.(With inputs from PTI)