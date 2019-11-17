App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anti-pollution drive: Industries, farmers fined over Rs 2 lakh in UP

In the inspection that took place on November 16, authorities penalised a sugar mill with a fine of Rs 6,000 and a steel factory of Rs 7,500

PTI @moneycontrolcom

District authorities in Muzaffarnagar and neighbouring Shamli carried out a drive against polluting industries and farmers burning crop residue, and imposed fines totalling over Rs 2 lakh, officials said on November 17.

In the inspection that took place on November 16, authorities penalised a sugar mill with a fine of Rs 6,000, a steel factory of Rs 7,500 and J S Jain Agro Industries, a private supplier of wheels, of Rs 87,500 for causing pollution, Shamli District Magistrate Akhilesh said.

He told reporters here on November 17 that 35 farmers were also fined Rs 2,500 each for burning stubble in their fields, amounting to Rs 87,500.

Close

In neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, a similar measure led to a jaggery manufacturing unit being imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 and notices issued to 12 other units for burning plastic.

related news

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anuj Malik said strict action would be taken against those found indulging in such acts that cause pollution.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 17, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.