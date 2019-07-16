App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anti-dumping duty likely on aluminium and zinc coated flat products from 3 nations

The duty was recommended by the ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies after conducting a thorough probe, following a complaint from JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government may impose a provisional anti-dumping duty of up to USD 199 per tonne on imports of aluminium and zinc coated flat products from China, Vietnam and Korea, according to a notification of the commerce ministry.

The duty was recommended by the ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) after conducting a thorough probe, following a complaint from JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd.

Aluminium and zinc coated flat products are used in infrastructure projects, solar power plants, roofing, and white goods.

Close

The probe by the directorate concluded that there is a significant increase in imports of the goods from these three counties in absolute terms.

related news

DGTR also stated that the products have been exported to India from these nations at below their normal values due to which the domestic industry has suffered material injury.

"Having initiated and conducted the investigation into dumping, injury and causal link..., the authority is of the view that imposition of provisional duty is required to offset dumping and injury, pending completion of the investigation," DGTR said.

The recommended duty ranges between $28.67- 199.53 per tonne.

The final decision to impose the duty will be taken by the finance ministry.

"The authority considers it necessary and recommends imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty on the imports," it said.

A country conducts anti-dumping investigation on the basis of applications filed by domestic industry with prima facie evidence of dumping of goods in the country.

The probe is a quasi-judicial process and is allowed under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. India is a member of WTO which frames laws for global exports and imports.

During April 2018 to March 2019, DGTR initiated 24 anti-dumping (both fresh and review) investigations, and issued final findings in 50 such cases.

Anti-dumping duties are levied to provide a level playing field to local industry by guarding against cheap below-cost imports.

All the three countries are members of WTO.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.