App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Anti-CAA violence: Chidambaram says people paying price for putting in power insensitive people

A head constable was among seven people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Condemning the violence in Delhi, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said people are paying the price for putting in power "insensitive and shortsighted" leaders.

He said the amendment to the CAA should be abandoned forthwith and the government should listen to the voices of the anti-CAA protesters by keeping the CAA in abeyance till the Supreme Court gave its verdict.

A head constable was among seven people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

Close

Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones.

related news

Chidambaram said the violence in Delhi on Monday and the loss of lives are most shocking and deserve the strongest condemnation.

"The people are paying the price for putting in power insensitive and shortsighted leaders," he said.

"India has lived with the Citizenship Act 1955 without the amendment. Why does the Act need an amendment now? The amendment (CAA) should be abandoned forthwith.

"Even now it is not too late. The government should listen to the voices of the anti-CAA protesters and declare that the CAA will be kept in abeyance until the Supreme Court pronounced on its validity," he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader said his party had warned that CAA was "deeply divisive" and should be repealed or abandoned.

"Our warning fell on deaf ears," he said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 11:02 am

tags #CAA #Chidambaram #Delhi violence #India #Politics

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.