you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Anti-CAA stir: Mobile internet, SMS remain shut in parts of UP, including Lucknow

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi had Thursday night issued an order to suspend the services till Saturday noon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Mobile internet and text messaging services of all telecom operators remained suspended in Lucknow and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday in view of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. In Lucknow, the suspension was announced on Thursday.

Internet services were also not available in Sambhal, Aligarh, Mau, Ghaziabad, Azamgarh and Bareilly districts even as Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting assembly of four or more people, was already in force in the entire state for several days.

A 25-year-old man was killed as violence erupted here and some other parts of the state, with protesters angry over the amended citizenship law pelting stones at police and torching vehicles.

In Ghaziabad, Jio users received a message that read, "As per the government instructions, the internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area because of which you are not able to use these services. You will be able to use the internet service once we get directions from the government".

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 11:36 am

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #India #Lucknow #NRC #SMS #Uttar Pradesh

