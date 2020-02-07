Anti-CAA protest: People pray together at Shaheen Bagh irrespective of their religion

Amidst the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), people from all religions gathered at the protest site and offered prayers for peace in the country on February 6.

According to news agency IANS, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians participated in the event that took place on February 6.

On the occasion, people were seen participating in prayers irrespective of their religion.

The event was aimed to end the atmosphere of 'fear and violence' that is prevailing in the country and to send out a message of communal solidarity, the report stated.

The article quotes participants as saying they were united against those who were trying to divide the country.

The event witnessed people of one religion dressed up as other religions. For instance, Sultan Sheikh, a Muslim, was dressed as a Sikh man. Asked about the intention behind this, he said, “Our Prime Minister talks about recognising someone from the attire.” Therefore, by dressing up as a Sikh, he wanted the PM to recognise to which religion he belonged, said the report citing Sheikh.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens. The protest, which has gained momentum over time, has seen some firing incidents recently. However, undeterred and determined people are continuing their protest against the contentious law.