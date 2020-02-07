App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anti-CAA protest: People pray together at Shaheen Bagh irrespective of their religion

Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians participated in the event that took place on February 6

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Amidst the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), people from all religions gathered at the protest site and offered prayers for peace in the country on February 6.

According to news agency IANS, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians participated in the event that took place on February 6.

On the occasion, people were seen participating in prayers irrespective of their religion.

Close

The event was aimed to end the atmosphere of 'fear and violence' that is prevailing in the country and to send out a message of communal solidarity, the report stated.

related news

The article quotes participants as saying they were united against those who were trying to divide the country.

The event witnessed people of one religion dressed up as other religions. For instance, Sultan Sheikh, a Muslim, was dressed as a Sikh man. Asked about the intention behind this, he said, “Our Prime Minister talks about recognising someone from the attire.” Therefore, by dressing up as a Sikh, he wanted the PM to recognise to which religion he belonged, said the report citing Sheikh.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens. The protest, which has gained momentum over time, has seen some firing incidents recently. However, undeterred and determined people are continuing their protest against the contentious law.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 10:07 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.