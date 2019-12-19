App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anti-CAA protest: Airtel, Vodafone suspend mobile services in Delhi

'We are complying with instructions received from govt. authorities,' Bharti Airtel told customers via Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Demonstrators and Delhi Police scuffle during anti-CAA protests on December 15 in Delhi. (Representative image)
Mobile phone services have been suspended in parts of Delhi on December 19 as protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) continue to rage on in the national capital despite the imposition of CrPC Section 144.

Bharti Airtel’s customer care on December 18 told customers it had suspended voice calls, SMS and internet services in parts of the Indian capital, following days of protests across the city against a new citizenship law.

“We’re complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running,” Airtel’s customer care posted on social media platform Twitter.

On December 19, Reuters India reported that mobile carrier Vodafone Idea had also suspended services in some parts of Delhi "complying with government orders to suspend internet services."

In related news, Vistara COO Sanjiv Kapoor has tweeted that the operator is offering free cancellations with a full refund for those booked to fly out of Delhi on December 19.

Follow our LIVE coverage of Citizenship Act protests here

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #CAA protests #Delhi #India #Politics

