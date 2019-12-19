Anti-CAA protest: Airtel, Vodafone suspend mobile services in Delhi

Demonstrators and Delhi Police scuffle during anti-CAA protests on December 15 in Delhi. (Representative image)

Mobile phone services have been suspended in parts of Delhi on December 19 as protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) continue to rage on in the national capital despite the imposition of CrPC Section 144.



JUST IN: Mobile operator Bharti Airtel customer care says complying with Indian government's instructions to suspend voice calls, internet services in some parts of New Delhi pic.twitter.com/1NU3Zc5S8I

— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) December 19, 2019

Bharti Airtel’s customer care on December 18 told customers it had suspended voice calls, SMS and internet services in parts of the Indian capital, following days of protests across the city against a new citizenship law.

“We’re complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running,” Airtel’s customer care posted on social media platform Twitter.

On December 19, Reuters India reported that mobile carrier Vodafone Idea had also suspended services in some parts of Delhi "complying with government orders to suspend internet services."

In related news, Vistara COO Sanjiv Kapoor has tweeted that the operator is offering free cancellations with a full refund for those booked to fly out of Delhi on December 19.



For those booked to fly out of Delhi today, we are offering free cancellations with full refund. We are also waiving date change fee, but fare difference (if any) will be payable. @airvistara — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 19, 2019

